Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SZKMY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Suzuki Motor from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Suzuki Motor in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Suzuki Motor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SZKMY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,332. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.48. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $115.25 and a twelve month high of $153.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor ( OTCMKTS:SZKMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.20. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

