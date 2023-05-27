Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.95

Synex Renewable Energy Co. (TSE:SXI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.95 and traded as low as C$1.70. Synex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 1,600 shares.

Synex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.38.

Synex Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synex Renewable Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. It provides engineering services for the control and use of water, primarily the design of hydroelectric and other power generation facilities, hydrology studies, river engineering, and related environmental services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.