Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of SYPR stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $42.58 million, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.25.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.71 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
