Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $42.58 million, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.71 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

About Sypris Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $4,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

