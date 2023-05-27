SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 16,692 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $76,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $73.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.69. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,320. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

