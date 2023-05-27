SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $589,000 in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BERY. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

BERY opened at $59.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $66.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BERY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

