SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $764,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 590.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $448.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

