SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $721,000 Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after buying an additional 1,109,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after buying an additional 1,035,303 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after buying an additional 849,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after buying an additional 816,427 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK opened at $88.70 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

