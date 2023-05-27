SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $774,000 Investment in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE CNQ opened at $55.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.33. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $69.46. The firm has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.