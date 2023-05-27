SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $846,000 Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in V.F. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE VFC opened at $18.05 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 387.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Williams Trading upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on V.F. from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.42.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.