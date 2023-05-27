SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.65.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.