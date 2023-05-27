SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,617 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $87,112,000 after acquiring an additional 40,090 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.6 %

CRM stock opened at $215.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.72 and a 200 day moving average of $169.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,025.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $216.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.14.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,201,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,356 shares of company stock valued at $8,542,009. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

