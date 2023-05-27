SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,543 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 110,564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 57.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 14.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

M.D.C. Trading Down 0.8 %

M.D.C. stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $43.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.64. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $165,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $302,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,925.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,609 shares of company stock worth $13,923,750 in the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

