SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 17,978 Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $518,334,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $99,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $112,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,042.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. 40.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

VNOM stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viper Energy Partners

In other Viper Energy Partners news, Director Frank C. Hu purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,442.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,808,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,718,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank C. Hu acquired 2,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,442.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 345,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,983. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

