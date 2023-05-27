SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $667,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,138,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,968,000 after purchasing an additional 197,171 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 53,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Boston Scientific by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 360,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,627 shares of company stock worth $13,157,519. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.9 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

NYSE BSX opened at $51.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 86.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $54.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.