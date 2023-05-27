SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $748,000 Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 1,610.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,910,000 after buying an additional 935,593 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after purchasing an additional 686,046 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,674,000 after purchasing an additional 447,129 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 2,915.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 410,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,604,000 after purchasing an additional 396,957 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $100.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.40. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.45. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $114.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. Cowen increased their price target on Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.78.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $408,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 11,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $1,052,697.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,779,155.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $408,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,703. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

