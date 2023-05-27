SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,330,000 after buying an additional 1,579,078 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,229,000 after buying an additional 484,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,691,122,000 after buying an additional 476,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,723,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $787,140,000 after buying an additional 427,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,764,000 after buying an additional 403,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

CINF stock opened at $98.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 819.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $130.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,500.00%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

