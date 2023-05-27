Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Short Interest Update

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 719,000 shares, an increase of 81.2% from the April 30th total of 396,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCMD. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 119,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,031. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $459.92 million, a P/E ratio of -98.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

Insider Activity

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.32 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,387 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $97,529.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,400 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $96,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,117.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,387 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $97,529.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,627.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,927 shares of company stock valued at $319,642 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

