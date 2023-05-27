Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KGI Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.21. 26,094,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,454,630. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $104.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

