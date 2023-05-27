Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KGI Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.21. 26,094,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,454,630. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $104.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.