Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Up 185.2% in May

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 185.2% from the April 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tantech

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TANH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tantech in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tantech in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tantech in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000.

Tantech Trading Down 1.5 %

Tantech stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. 17,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,626. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. Tantech has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $11.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Tantech

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tantech in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

