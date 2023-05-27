Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Target Global Acquisition I Stock Performance

TGAA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.52. 733,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,308. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34. Target Global Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

Get Target Global Acquisition I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Global Acquisition I

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGAA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $992,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $973,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $2,751,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Global Acquisition I Company Profile

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Global Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Global Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.