Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Down 27.4% in May

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Taylor Devices stock remained flat at $19.25 during trading hours on Friday. 2,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.79. Taylor Devices has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33.

Taylor Devices ( NASDAQ:TAYD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Taylor Devices by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Taylor Devices by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing and arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

