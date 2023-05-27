Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Barclays

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.25.

TMHC opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 26,381 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $990,870.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135,316 shares in the company, valued at $155,322,468.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $10,973,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,664.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 26,381 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $990,870.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135,316 shares in the company, valued at $155,322,468.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 671,666 shares of company stock worth $27,832,604. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

