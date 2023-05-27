Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Short Interest Update

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, an increase of 82.8% from the April 30th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 629.0 days.

Tecsys Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCYSF remained flat at $19.61 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72. Tecsys has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $29.85.

About Tecsys

TECSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of enterprise wide distribution software and related services. Its supply chain execution applications include warehouse-centric, warehouse, distribution, and transportation management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Unites States, Europe, & Other.

