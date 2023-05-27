Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) Shares Down 1.3%

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) was down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.91. Approximately 20,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 20,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
Telesat Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $88.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.05.
Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.25 million during the quarter. Telesat had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%.
Telesat Company Profile
Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.
