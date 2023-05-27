Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in May

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Temenos Trading Up 0.2 %

Temenos stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23. Temenos has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $99.48.

Get Temenos alerts:

Temenos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.7086 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Temenos’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th.

About Temenos

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.