Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Tenet Healthcare worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,510. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THC. UBS Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.76.

NYSE THC opened at $70.29 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.18.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

Featured Stories

