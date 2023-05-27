Tether Gold (XAUT) Price Tops $1,954.07 on Major Exchanges

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $94.67 million and $5.12 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether Gold token can now be bought for about $1,954.07 or 0.07305034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold was first traded on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.

The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers’ Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

Tether Gold Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

