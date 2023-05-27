Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of TTEK opened at $137.11 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $169.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 20.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.