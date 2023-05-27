Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Texas Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Texas Community Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

TCBS stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Texas Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered Texas Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares

About Texas Community Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Texas Community Bancshares by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

