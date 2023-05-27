Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Texas Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
Texas Community Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %
TCBS stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Texas Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet lowered Texas Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares
About Texas Community Bancshares
Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Community Bancshares (TCBS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.