Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $176.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $160.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

