The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Matthew Cohn Acquires 350 Shares of Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) Director Matthew Cohn purchased 350 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $11,273.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,185.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.46. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bancorp by 325.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bancorp by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bancorp Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on TBBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

(Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.