The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

KO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.26. 12,570,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,090,286. The company has a market cap of $260.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 540,473 shares of company stock worth $33,992,699 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

