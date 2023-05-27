The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $15.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.34.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.54 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.76%.

Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group

About The Dixie Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 995,277 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.