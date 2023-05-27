The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Price Performance
NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $15.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.34.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.54 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.76%.
Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group
About The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Dixie Group (DXYN)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.