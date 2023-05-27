The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Position Increased by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 69,459 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 473,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 26,584 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GRX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 31,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,173. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $12.27.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

