The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GUT stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 41,645 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 233.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 33,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 26,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 169,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 25,640 shares during the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

