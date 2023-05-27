The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $573.19

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 573.19 ($7.13) and traded as low as GBX 558 ($6.94). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 561 ($6.98), with a volume of 385,355 shares traded.

The Merchants Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 570.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 573.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £803.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,853.33 and a beta of 0.91.

The Merchants Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $6.90. The Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 9,333.33%.

About The Merchants Trust

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

