The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,793 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $25,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $57.50. 2,055,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $77.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

