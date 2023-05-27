The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

The Weir Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97.

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0961 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About The Weir Group

WEGRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,850 ($23.01) to GBX 2,040 ($25.37) in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,900 ($23.63) to GBX 2,134 ($26.54) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,580 ($19.65) to GBX 1,760 ($21.89) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

