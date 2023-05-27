Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41, Yahoo Finance reports. Thermon Group had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $122.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Shares of THR opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $777.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.26. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51.

Institutional Trading of Thermon Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Thermon Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Thermon Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Thermon Group by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Thermon Group by 134.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Thermon Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermon Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

