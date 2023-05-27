Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41, Yahoo Finance reports. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $122.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Thermon Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $23.22 on Friday. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $777.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average is $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Trading of Thermon Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 134.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 243.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

