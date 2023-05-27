Theta Fuel Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.97 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $251.59 million and $1.97 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00053906 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00039203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018248 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005991 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001036 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,151,513,798 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

