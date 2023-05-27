Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0410 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $251.90 million and $2.09 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00053931 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00039443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018441 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001035 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,151,213,604 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

