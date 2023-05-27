Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 6,387 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $12,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in WEX by 111.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.90.

In other news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $240,245.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other WEX news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $240,245.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $184,569.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $590,154. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WEX traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.30. 185,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.49. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $204.05.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

