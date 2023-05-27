Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires Shares of 146,295 Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 146,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,750,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Encompass Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,746,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,060,000 after purchasing an additional 55,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,613,000 after purchasing an additional 111,745 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,423,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,575,000 after purchasing an additional 104,492 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,722,000 after purchasing an additional 73,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.91. 662,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $66.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.98.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

