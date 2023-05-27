Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 38,680 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,680 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.26. 4,056,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,624,926. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

