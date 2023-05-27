Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $20.10 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,540 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 6,966.4% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,638 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $67.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,493,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,483,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.68. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.61 and a twelve month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

