Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,098 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 1.06% of EchoStar worth $14,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in EchoStar by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in EchoStar by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in EchoStar by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in EchoStar by 2,809.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Stock Performance

Shares of EchoStar stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.33. 150,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,959. EchoStar Co. has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SATS. Raymond James raised their target price on EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on EchoStar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

See Also

