Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 107,902 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,902 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.26% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $16,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after buying an additional 123,883 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,649,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,444,000 after purchasing an additional 171,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,323,000 after purchasing an additional 30,966 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,057,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,709,000 after purchasing an additional 261,049 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 870,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,629,000 after purchasing an additional 40,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

Shares of REYN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.11. 255,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,866. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.47. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

