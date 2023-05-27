Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 766 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,157 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after buying an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 146.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,322,000 after purchasing an additional 804,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,802,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,446,000 after purchasing an additional 686,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,356 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,151. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.8 %

ABBV stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $137.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,590,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,267. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.78. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $242.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

