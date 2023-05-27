Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,583 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 14,737 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 63,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 27,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,692 shares of company stock worth $1,024,488. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.00. 18,216,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,127,134. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

